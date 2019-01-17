WEATHER

Houston Weather: Drizzle continues early this morning, turning sunny and warmer

Isolated strong to severe storms with gusty winds and hail possible late Friday into early Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Streets may still be damp this morning, but the sunshine will return by the afternoon..

The added sunshine will make it feel like spring again Thursday and Friday before a strong cold front blows into Houston Saturday morning.

This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and usher in a big drop in the temperatures. The thermometer will read near 60 at sunrise then dip into the upper 30s by sunset. Cold north winds will increase through the day and remain strong through the night.

The sky will clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will be very cold and windy! Temperatures will be near freezing as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor near 20-degrees.

It will likely get even colder Sunday night as the wind settles down, so grab a warm coat if you'll be up late watching the total lunar eclipse.

Another light freeze is expected in Houston Monday morning, but the weather should be otherwise beautiful for all the MLK Day activities.

