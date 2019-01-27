Houston Weather: Don't put away the jackets yet

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5107772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bundle up! It's going to be a cold day on Tuesday

FRONT TIMELINE: scattered showers are expected to form along a cold front tomorrow evening. Cold air will filter in Tuesday morning bringing quite a temperature contrast!



More info on ABC13 at 10pm and on https://t.co/JLeCgPVpQh

A warm Monday is coming up for Southeast Texas with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 60s.A cold front is still on track to move through the area Monday night. The front should make its way into our northern counties around 8 pm and be out of the area a little after midnight. Along this front, we are expecting scattered showers and breezy winds. The showers should be mostly out of the area by daybreak Tuesday. Cold air will filter in Tuesday morning bringing temperatures down into the mid 30s. With the added wind, it will feel like temperatures are in the upper 20s Tuesday morning!We should see mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon but it will be cool with highs in the 40s. Temperatures warm up in the second half of the week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.