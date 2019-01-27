WEATHER

Houston Weather: Don't put away the jackets yet

EMBED </>More Videos

Rachel Briers has the latest on your Sunday one minute weather.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A warm Monday is coming up for Southeast Texas with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 60s.

A cold front is still on track to move through the area Monday night. The front should make its way into our northern counties around 8 pm and be out of the area a little after midnight. Along this front, we are expecting scattered showers and breezy winds. The showers should be mostly out of the area by daybreak Tuesday. Cold air will filter in Tuesday morning bringing temperatures down into the mid 30s. With the added wind, it will feel like temperatures are in the upper 20s Tuesday morning!

EMBED More News Videos

Bundle up! It's going to be a cold day on Tuesday



We should see mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon but it will be cool with highs in the 40s. Temperatures warm up in the second half of the week.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Temperature roller coaster continues with another arctic front
Cold, wet and windy weather blowing into town tonight
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Get ready for this! Plan now for our next cold front
More Weather
Top Stories
5-year-old child dies days after suspected DWI crash
Teen charged in alleged fatal shooting of girlfriend in Spring
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
Family holds vigil for teenager killed in Fort Bend County
Aide says Trump OK with second shutdown over border dispute
Boxer's family allegedly blames fiancee for death
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Duke official resigns after encouraging students to speak English
Show More
Truffle competition set to bring together top foodies and chefs
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform surprise 'Shallow' duet
Bexar Co. K-9 killed in standoff while taking down suspect
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
More News