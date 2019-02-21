WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cloudy, foggy, cool, and wet today

Elita says look out for showers off and on if you're heading out through the day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You'll need a jacket and an umbrella most of today. It'll be foggy and breezy with light rain or drizzle at times. Temps will remain in the cool 50s all day.

A warm front in the Gulf will push through the area on Friday. That means we'll have much warmer weather with temps pushing into the 70s. More showers and even a storm will be possible.
ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca takes a look at what to expect from the weather tonight during the rodeo cook-off.



For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for showers. A round of thunderstorms is possible late in the morning as our next front arrives. The early arrival of the front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Rain could return as early as Monday, but the weather pattern is a bit uncertain for next week.

