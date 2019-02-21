Houston Weather: Cloudy, foggy, cool, and wet today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5149105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca takes a look at what to expect from the weather tonight during the rodeo cook-off.

You'll need a jacket and an umbrella most of today. It'll be foggy and breezy with light rain or drizzle at times. Temps will remain in the cool 50s all day.A warm front in the Gulf will push through the area on Friday. That means we'll have much warmer weather with temps pushing into the 70s. More showers and even a storm will be possible.For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for showers. A round of thunderstorms is possible late in the morning as our next front arrives. The early arrival of the front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Rain could return as early as Monday, but the weather pattern is a bit uncertain for next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.