Houston Weather: Cloudy and cool with a chance for light showers today

Temperatures will warm up but get ready for the arctic cold to kick in this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Keep a jacket and a small umbrella handy through this evening. A jet stream disturbance is bringing light showers and drizzle to the area so you'll need to keep it slow on the roads.
Temps will climb to the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

It will feel like spring again Thursday and Friday before a major arctic front blows into Houston Saturday.

This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then drop temperatures from the mid 60s to the 30s by Saturday evening. Cold north winds will increase through the day and remain strong through the night.

The sky will clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will be very cold and windy! Temperatures will be in the upper 20s as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor in the upper teens.

It will likely get even colder Sunday night as the wind settles down. Another light freeze is expected in Houston, but a hard freeze is possible north of Houston to start MLK Day.

