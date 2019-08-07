Here's your Houston forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here comes the triple digit heat. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog said Houston came close to catching a fever Wednesday with a high of 99, our hottest observed temp so far this summer.Thursday will be just as hot, if not hotter, and a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 110 degrees.Rain chances will drop to less than 20 percent as a heat ridge builds over Texas this weekend and brings us our hottest stretch of weather since last July. Travis says triple digit highs will be possible every afternoon at least through Tuesday of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.