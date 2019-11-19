Here's when to expect a messy Houston-area cold front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Enjoy the sunny afternoons and pleasant temps while they last. We'll end the work week with a messy Pacific cold front.Tuesday looks absolutely gorgeous with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Make sure you enjoy it because changes come Wednesday.Moisture will return swiftly on Wednesday, bringing back higher humidity, thicker clouds, and minor rain chances. Our best chance of rain this week will come Friday as our next cold front blows through southeast Texas.The cold front should reach Houston Friday afternoon with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We now expect it to blow out much quicker, giving us another beautiful sunny weekend with cooler temps. It won't be bitterly cold like last week's front because this air is coming from the Pacific instead of the arctic.The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a powerful weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing thunderstorms to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day, but if you keep it local in Houston, Thanksgiving Day weather looks to be festively cool.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.