Weather

Here's when to expect a messy Houston-area cold front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Enjoy the sunny afternoons and pleasant temps while they last. We'll end the work week with a messy Pacific cold front.

Tuesday looks absolutely gorgeous with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Make sure you enjoy it because changes come Wednesday.

Moisture will return swiftly on Wednesday, bringing back higher humidity, thicker clouds, and minor rain chances. Our best chance of rain this week will come Friday as our next cold front blows through southeast Texas.

The cold front should reach Houston Friday afternoon with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We now expect it to blow out much quicker, giving us another beautiful sunny weekend with cooler temps. It won't be bitterly cold like last week's front because this air is coming from the Pacific instead of the arctic.

The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a powerful weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing thunderstorms to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day, but if you keep it local in Houston, Thanksgiving Day weather looks to be festively cool.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armored car robbery suspect dead, manhunt for 2nd suspect
This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country
5-year-old's adorable letter to ABC13's Tom Koch
First Houston-area In-N-Out could open any day now
Your go-to nail salon may have some state violations
National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
James Van Der Beek reveals his wife suffered a miscarriage
Show More
Home on 21 acres in Richmond has its own beach and zipline
Tejas Chocolate and BBQ serves up unlikely combination
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
3 women shot in fight with at least 40 people in NE Harris Co.
How to outsmart credit card skimmers at gas stations
More TOP STORIES News