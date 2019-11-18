Weather

Here's when the next cold front is coming

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The start to the work week will be very pleasant with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A weak front rolled through Monday morning. This brought a shift in the winds but no other impacts.

High temperatures Monday should near 70 degrees and we should warm up into the mid 70s by midweek.

Moisture will start to return midweek bringing back slight chances of rain. Our better chances of rain will come at the end of the week as a cold front nears the area.

The cold front is forecast to roll through Friday. Temperatures should cool off but it shouldn't be quite as cold as what we had last week.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These schools are the top ranked in the Houston area
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Bun B says 'maybe' to mayoral run as he backs Rodney Reed
Woman trying to get to hospital ends up having baby on I-45
These alternatives are cheaper than Botox but are they better?
Kanye calls himself the "greatest artist that God has ever created"
Show More
What was that black smoke in the sky? An 18-wheeler on fire
Astros star Josh Reddick attends jury duty in Harris County
Dog Day event at Galleria has photo shoots for dogs
20th anniversary of the Aggie bonfire tragedy
Taylor Swift's AMAs performance to move forward amid former label feud
More TOP STORIES News