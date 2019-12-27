Here's when showers and storms could impact your weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sea fog will persist near the coast through the night, but stronger winds ahead of a weekend cold front will keep it from getting dense over most of Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the sky will look gloomy with a chance of showers most of the day Saturday as we await the arrival of a Pacific cold front.Scattered showers are expected off and on during the day Saturday, but Travis says the atmosphere looks to be "capped" with a layer of stable air preventing any big thunderstorms from developing. The front also appears to be coming in slower and arriving Sunday morning instead of Saturday evening. This means we are no longer expecting any severe storms Saturday evening, but there could be rumbles of thunder Sunday morning.The atmosphere should dry out Sunday afternoon on a strong northwest wind behind the cold front. Monday looks beautiful but colder. Lows will dip into the upper 30s with highs in the low 60s under a sunny sky. The pleasantly cool and sunny weather will continue into New Year's Eve.The next big weather system to impact Houston will arrive on New Year's Day. This wet weather system could pack record moisture levels for early January, meaning heavy rain is possible for the first couple of days of 2020.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.