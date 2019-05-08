Heavy rain leaves streets flooded in Kingwood and Humble

REMINDER: Street flooding is "normal" in heavy storms like this. Our streets are designed to flood so hopefully our homes won't. I know it's triggering to see streets fill with water in a Post-Harvey world. Bayous/creeks are okay right now.



LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) May 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As storms move into our area, we're seeing street flooding in Humble, Kingwood, and Atascocita.Houston firefighters and police have set up a command post on Kingwood Drive to coordinate high water rescues of stranded motorists.An ABC13 viewer in Kingwood sent photos of a crumbling Hamblen Road that was partially washed out by rising floodwater. The roadway is reported as impassable between Red Bud and Bonnie Glen.A funnel cloud was also spotted on Timber Forest Drive between Atascocita Road towards FM 1960 around 12:45 p.m.Chief Forecaster David Tillman says 4" of rain has been dumped over Kingwood in northeast Harris County in one hour. Kingwood High School dismissed its students early due to severe weather happening in the area. Water did not enter the school, however.In Sienna Plantation, 3-6" of rain has fallen between FM 521 and Hwy 288. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that the storm is rotating and drifting north toward Sienna Plantation and Iowa Colony.Scattered storms and heavy thunderstorms will continue over our area for the rest of the afternoon.