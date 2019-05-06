Woman killed after crashing into downed tree identified as Humble ISD teacher

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman killed in a car accident after Friday's storms has been identified as an Humble ISD teacher.The principal of Groves Elementary sent a letter to parents informing them of 25-year-old Amy Woodeshick's death. Woodeshick was a fourth grade teacher at the school."We are devastated to share tragic news," said the school's principal in the letter. "Fourth grade teacher Amy Woodeshick died last night after a car accident on Kingwood Drive, where the storm caused trees to snap and fall."According to the letter, Woodeshick graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball and attended the University of Houston."She loved helping children learn and grow, and she made students' school days bright," read the letter.Police say she crashed into a tree that fell on Kingwood Drive and went into a ditch.The family of Amy Woodeshick asked for privacy during this difficult time.Eyewitness News spoke the principal of Groves Elementary School. Dr. Brian Peters told ABC13 that Woodeshick will be dearly missed on campus.She worked every day to inspire her students."If God created a teacher, He created Amy," said Peters. "I think what we're grasping right now is take each day. Take advantage of each day. Love and care for each other. That is what she was about."The school says counselors will be on campus for anyone needing support.