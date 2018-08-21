ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Heat danger today, strong storms this evening

Here's your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another round of scattered strong storms will erupt around southeast Texas in Tuesday afternoon's heat.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says as temperatures climb into the upper 90s, scattered strong thunderstorms will blossom north of Houston, then sprint south toward the I-10 corridor as evening approaches. Travis says some of the storms could pack wind gusts over 50 mph.

Slightly drier air will filter into southeast Texas on Wednesday. Dry air heats up quickly, so temperatures will reach into the low 100s.

We'll have to wait until the weekend for another opportunity to get a cooling afternoon downpour.

