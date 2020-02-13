Weather

Dangerous heat for the start of your work week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Heat Advisory has been extended into Monday for all of Southeast Texas from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Feels-like temperatures could rise to near 110 degrees, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors during peak heating.

Actual high temperatures will climb to the upper 90s and low 100s, and the muggy air in place will combine to push the Heat Index to a dangerous level.

The dangerous heat wave with 100 degree temps will continue through at least Tuesday. Any outdoor activity should be done early in the day if possible before we reach peak temperatures.

In terms of rain chances, most of us will stay dry during the work week. We could see an isolated storm in our northeastern counties Monday but chances will be slim.

We have slight chances of rain popping up in the forecast Friday through Sunday. Rain chances could go up slightly in the following week.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
