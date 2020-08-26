Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration in preparation for Hurricane Laura

According to a tweet posted by the office of County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the declaration activates the Harris County emergency management plan and is effective beginning Aug. 26 through at least Sept. 1, unless otherwise extended by the Harris County Commissioners Court.
Harris County Judge Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for Harris County. This declaration will allow the county to have the maximum flexibility needed to respond and recover from #Laura. pic.twitter.com/IWybHlLTUO— Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) August 26, 2020
At the state level, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott preemptively issued a proclamation declaring a disaster in 23 coastal counties, including Harris, on Aug. 23. Additionally, voluntary evacuations were ordered for Harris County ZIP code zones A and B beginning Aug. 25. To assist those in need of evacuation, the Harris County Toll Road Authority has waived fees, and several Greater Houston-area school districts have already canceled classes and closed facilities for the remainder of the week. Additionally, evacuation centers opened Aug. 25 in the Austin, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
Copy of #Laura Disaster Declaration signed by Judge Hidalgo this AM. pic.twitter.com/zdcKalHJNZ— Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) August 26, 2020
