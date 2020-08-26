Weather

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration in preparation for Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In preparation for Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast on Aug. 27, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a disaster declaration Aug. 26.

According to a tweet posted by the office of County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the declaration activates the Harris County emergency management plan and is effective beginning Aug. 26 through at least Sept. 1, unless otherwise extended by the Harris County Commissioners Court.



At the state level, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott preemptively issued a proclamation declaring a disaster in 23 coastal counties, including Harris, on Aug. 23. Additionally, voluntary evacuations were ordered for Harris County ZIP code zones A and B beginning Aug. 25. To assist those in need of evacuation, the Harris County Toll Road Authority has waived fees, and several Greater Houston-area school districts have already canceled classes and closed facilities for the remainder of the week. Additionally, evacuation centers opened Aug. 25 in the Austin, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.



