Harris Co. emergency managers gearing up for Friday flooding

ABC13's Jessica Willey has more on the warning that emergency officials have for Friday's potential flooding event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County emergency management officials are warning about the potential for dangerous weather and torrential downpours Friday afternoon.

"Right now, we're monitoring the potential for severe weather," said Francisco Sanchez, deputy emergency coordinator for Harris County's Office of Emergency Management.

In particular, bayous and creeks in the northern parts of the county will be the focus.

"Most of our bayous and creeks can handle 4.5 inches of rain. Once we start to get to that threshold, that's where we start getting concerned," explained Jeff Lindner, Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist.

More than six inches of rain are expected, with the impact possibly lasting for days.

"Even though the rain is going to stop early morning to midday Saturday, some of these creeks and rivers may not reach their peak until Sunday or Monday," Lindner said. "So just because the rain stops on Saturday does not mean the threat is over until early next week."

For now, they are asking people to clean up the leaves that have fallen, which could clog up gutters and ditches and slow down the draining process. With the talk of heavy rain comes the warning about driving through high water. Street flooding is also possible.

"The biggest concern is high water locations that could happen, especially in the overnight hours, when it's dark and Friday night, when people are out and about," Sanchez added.

The Office of Emergency Management will activate at 3 p.m. Friday.

RELATED: Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Why avoiding flood water at any level is important

