Weather

Go find the umbrella... Rain chances return this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a hot and dry weekend, but a huge swirl of low pressure over the Gulf should bring back rain chances as we head into the work week.

Moisture should get pushed into part of the area on Monday bringing scattered storms, but the better rain chances will hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday. We are looking at a 40% chance of rain Monday, 60% Tuesday, 60% Wednesday, and 40% Thursday. The best chance of rain each day will be near the coast. Rain chances will start to go down as we head into the end of the weekend as the low moves north. In the next 7 days, we could see widespread rain amounts between 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts closer to 5 inches will be possible in isolated areas especially in our southwest counties. With the extra cloud cover and rain, we should see slightly cooler temperatures with highs near 90 degrees.

The Autumnal Equinox marking the start of fall is now in view of our 10 day forecast, but there will be no fall weather in Houston between now and then.

