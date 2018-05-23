WEATHER

Funnel clouds and waterspouts reported across southeast Texas

Scattered storms made their way across southeast Texas on Wednesday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As scattered downpours pop up around southeast Texas, funnel clouds and waterspouts are appearing as well.

  • Waterspout was spotted near the high school stadium in Texas City at 11:51 a.m.

  • Funnel clouds in Galveston County at 12:05 p.m.

  • Funnel cloud reported near the intersection of Highway 6 and FM 521 in Fort Bend County

  • Funnel cloud reported along FM 1462 in Iowa Colony in Brazoria County at 12:16 p.m.

  • Funnel cloud reported in north Alvin, heading to Pearland in Brazoria County at 12:50 p.m.

  • Funnel cloud reported at Sienna Plantation moving north towards Shadow Creek in Fort Bend County at 12:50 p.m.


Waterspout spotted in Texas City



A tropical air mass like this can produce weak, quick funnel clouds and waterspouts. They usually don't touch down, but if they do, it's generally quick.

We can expect the potential for more of these, with similar weather conditions and a chance of rain that continues through Saturday as tropical moisture moves this way.

