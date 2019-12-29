Weather

From thunderstorms to sunshine today and heavy rain late week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Collin says thunderstorms should clear out of the area by this afternoon. The next few days should be pretty nice through New Year's Eve before another storm system rolls in.

The atmosphere should dry out Sunday afternoon on a strong northwest wind behind the cold front. Monday looks beautiful but colder. Lows will dip into the upper 30s with highs in the low 60s under a sunny sky. The pleasantly cool and sunny weather will continue into New Year's Eve.

The next big weather system to impact Houston will arrive on New Year's Day. This wet weather system could pack record moisture levels for early January, meaning heavy rain is possible for the first couple of days of 2020.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies in Hermann Park
'A sense of relief': Victim's friends react to suspect's death
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
Man arrested after barricading himself inside pawn shop
$50,000 reward offered in shooting of mail carrier
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Residents forced to evacuate after carbon monoxide leak
Show More
New details revealed in Christmas Eve killing of Carolee Taylor
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
More TOP STORIES News