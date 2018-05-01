WEATHER

National Hurricane Center offering free webinar to students next week

Hurricane safety webinar available for students (AccuWeather)

Calling all 4th, 5th, and 6th grade educators!

The National Hurricane Center is offering a FREE webinar next week that is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about hurricanes and how to prepare for the hurricane season ahead. Students will even have a chance to get their questions answered by the Hurricane Hunters!

Here are more details from the organizers:

"During this free webinar, students will hear from NHC scientists as well as NOAA AOC personnel who fly into hurricanes. The webinar will cover hurricane hazards, forecasting, observing hurricanes with airplanes, and hurricane preparedness. Classroom questions will be collected in advance of the webinar and questions will also be answered during the webinar."

Public, private, and homeschool groups are all welcome to participate at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9, but you have to first register.

Register online with the National Hurricane Center.
