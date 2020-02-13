Weather

Foggy morning drive, evening cold front in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday brings morning fog, afternoon warmth, and an evening cold front with rain. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says dense sea fog will be an issue along the coast off and on through the night. Widespread fog is expected for the morning drive, but Travis says it should not be as dense as it was Monday morning.

Like Monday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon will bring high temperature around 80 ahead of a cold front arriving in the evening.

Rain chances go up after sunset as the cold front blows in. Travis says while the fog will be gone Wednesday, the sky will stay gloomy with scattered showers and temperatures stuck in the 50s. The best rain chance will be north of Houston.

Thursday looks to get even wetter and colder. Widespread showers are expected with temperatures stuck in the 40s. The good news is we'll get some sunshine back Friday. With a clearer sky Friday night, Saturday will start off cold with lows in the mid and upper 30s. Travis says frost is possible, especially north of Houston.

Saturday looks to be pleasantly cool and dry. Sunday brings back a chance for showers and thunderstorms along with a mostly cloudy sky.

