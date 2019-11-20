Weather

Fog possible Wednesday morning as rain chances return

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We hope you enjoyed the sunshine while it lasted. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says cloud cover will increase through the night ahead of a messy Pacific cold front arriving Friday.

Widespread fog is possible for the Wednesday morning drive. Moisture will return swiftly on a strong Gulf breeze, bringing back higher humidity, thicker clouds, and minor rain chances. Thursday looks very similar to Wednesday with a slightly better chance for rain and even muggier air. Our best chance of rain this week will come Friday as our next cold front blows through southeast Texas.

The cold front should reach Houston Friday afternoon with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The good news is the mess will quickly blow out Friday evening to give us another beautiful sunny weekend with cooler temps. It won't be bitterly cold like last week's front because this air is coming from the Pacific instead of the arctic.

The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a powerful weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing thunderstorms to Houston. Travis says this weather system could cause travel disruptions across a large part of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day, but if you keep it local in Houston, Thanksgiving Day weather looks to be festively cool with a minor chance for late day showers.

