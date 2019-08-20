Flood advisory in effect for parts of Houston until 4:15 p.m.

STREET FLOODING LIKELY: A heavy storm on the southwest side of Houston has dropped nearly 3/4" of rain in 15 minutes over the Texas Medical Center. A Flood Advisory is in effect until 4:15PM. Expect minor street flooding. | RADAR: https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk pic.twitter.com/hof9gpbz0K — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy thunderstorms are rolling through Houston, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a flood advisory is in effect for the southwest side until 4:15PM.These scattered thunderstorms will continue to migrate westward throughout the afternoon. The heavier storms will be capable of dropping 1" of rain in as little as 15 minutes, leading to minor street flooding. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is possible as well. Winds could gust over 40 mph in the stronger storms.Rain chances may increase even more late Friday into Saturday as tropical moisture currently over the Caribbean tracks toward Texas and Louisiana. Tropical development is not expected at this time but it cannot be completely ruled out just yet. The exact track of the tropical moisture is also uncertain, but right now it appears the highest accumulations will likely end up east of Houston and into Louisiana. Either way, scattered thunderstorms will become more likely for at least the first half of the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.