Weather

Flood advisory in effect for parts of Houston until 4:15 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy thunderstorms are rolling through Houston, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a flood advisory is in effect for the southwest side until 4:15PM.



These scattered thunderstorms will continue to migrate westward throughout the afternoon. The heavier storms will be capable of dropping 1" of rain in as little as 15 minutes, leading to minor street flooding. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is possible as well. Winds could gust over 40 mph in the stronger storms.

Rain chances may increase even more late Friday into Saturday as tropical moisture currently over the Caribbean tracks toward Texas and Louisiana. Tropical development is not expected at this time but it cannot be completely ruled out just yet. The exact track of the tropical moisture is also uncertain, but right now it appears the highest accumulations will likely end up east of Houston and into Louisiana. Either way, scattered thunderstorms will become more likely for at least the first half of the weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
