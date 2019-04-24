Weather

Flash flooding prompting water rescues around Dallas-area

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- There has been flash flooding across north Texas overnight.

The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they've responded to more than 20 high water rescues and more than 45 other weather related incidents.

In the video above, you can see cars partially submerged under several feet of water inside a parking garage at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Crews are now starting to pump water out of that parking garage, but it's going to take some time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdallasfort worthfloodingtexas newswater rescueflash flooding
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News