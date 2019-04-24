Flash flooding prompting water rescues around Dallas-area

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- There has been flash flooding across north Texas overnight.The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they've responded to more than 20 high water rescues and more than 45 other weather related incidents.In the video above, you can see cars partially submerged under several feet of water inside a parking garage at Dallas Love Field Airport.Crews are now starting to pump water out of that parking garage, but it's going to take some time.