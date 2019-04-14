weather

'Large and extremely dangerous' EF-3 tornado devastates parts of Franklin

By
FRANKLIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth has confirmed an EF-3 tornado struck parts of Robertson County following a preliminary survey in the area.

About a dozen people have been injured in Texas after powerful storms spawned and damaged several homes, authorities said Saturday.



Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak told The Associated Press a suspected tornado hit the small city of Franklin, overturning mobile homes and damaging other residences. Franklin is about 125 miles south of Dallas.

"I felt a shake and then I woke up and seen a window in my bedroom blew in, and heard my son and my girlfriend screaming," said Robert Burton, whose house was damaged by the twister.

Burton's home was damaged, others destroyed, crushed by a force of nature throughout six square blocks on the town's south side.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office issued a boil water notice for the entire city of Franklin.

EMBED More News Videos

Take a listen to some of the calls made to the public safety dispatch systems during the storms.



In total, the tornado destroyed 55 homes, a church, four businesses, a duplex, and part of the local housing authority building, authorities said.

Two people were hospitalized for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene, Yezak said. Some people had to be extricated from their damaged dwellings.

After the storm, the commmunity came together to rebuild. Families began helping each other and roofers volunteered to cover holes in roofs.

"We ran out of tarp, but got rolls of felt to keep everything waterproof as best we can," said James Dyer from Grandchamp Roofing.

Winds of up to 60 mph were reported Saturday in Cherokee County, damaging two homes in Alto but not injuring anyone. Alto is about 140 miles north of Houston.

Meanwhile, the Dallas area received more than 2 inches of rain.

(The Associated Press Contributed to this post)

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Humidity and rain chances return this weekend
The Atlantic is quiet, Eastern Pacific becoming more active
8 injured when lightning strikes beach in Florida
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News