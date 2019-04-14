'Large and extremely dangerous' EF-3 tornado devastates parts of Franklin

A preliminary damage survey in Robertson County has found a tornado with peak intensity of EF-3 and winds of 140 MPH. The survey will continue over the next few days, with additional areas still needing to be assessed. #txwx #ctxwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 14, 2019

Take a listen to some of the calls made to the public safety dispatch systems during the storms.

FRANKLIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth has confirmed an EF-3 tornado struck parts of Robertson County following a preliminary survey in the area.About a dozen people have been injured in Texas after powerful storms spawned and damaged several homes, authorities said Saturday.Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak told The Associated Press a suspected tornado hit the small city of Franklin, overturning mobile homes and damaging other residences. Franklin is about 125 miles south of Dallas."I felt a shake and then I woke up and seen a window in my bedroom blew in, and heard my son and my girlfriend screaming," said Robert Burton, whose house was damaged by the twister.Burton's home was damaged, others destroyed, crushed by a force of nature throughout six square blocks on the town's south side.The Robertson County Sheriff's Office issued a boil water notice for the entire city of Franklin.In total, the tornado destroyed 55 homes, a church, four businesses, a duplex, and part of the local housing authority building, authorities said.Two people were hospitalized for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene, Yezak said. Some people had to be extricated from their damaged dwellings.After the storm, the commmunity came together to rebuild. Families began helping each other and roofers volunteered to cover holes in roofs."We ran out of tarp, but got rolls of felt to keep everything waterproof as best we can," said James Dyer from Grandchamp Roofing.Winds of up to 60 mph were reported Saturday in Cherokee County, damaging two homes in Alto but not injuring anyone. Alto is about 140 miles north of Houston.Meanwhile, the Dallas area received more than 2 inches of rain.(The Associated Press Contributed to this post)