Dry evening but cold and dreary for the morning drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grab your jackets! Temperatures will remain in the 50s this evening, then drop into the upper 40s by sunrise. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says widespread light showers will accompany the colder temps for the morning drive. While the rain tapers off for the afternoon, the temperatures will go nowhere and stay stuck in the 40s.The good news is we'll get some sunshine back Friday. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s, then warm into the mid 50s. With a clear sky and lighter winds Friday night, Saturday will start off cold with lows in the mid 30s. Frost is possible, especially north of Houston.Saturday afternoon looks to be pleasantly cool and dry. Sunday brings back a chance for showers along with a mostly cloudy sky. A weak cold front will blow in Monday with a 30% chance for a thunderstorm.If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. Travis says another strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Wednesday, putting us into frost territory Thursday and Friday mornings of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.