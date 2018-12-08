WEATHER

Drivers forced to abandon vehicles on Houston flooded roads

High water was spotted in many areas around Houston Saturday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police, deputies and water rescue teams were all over Harris County Saturday morning making sure everyone was safe after a powerful storm caused major street flooding in some areas.

According to the Harris County Flood Control District, strong storms dumped between four to six inches on rain in some areas.

Some of the spots to see the most rainfall were reported in west Houston near the Brays Bayou, and eastern Harris County near Cedar Bayou.
Many of Houston streets experienced major flooding Saturday morning.



In southwest Houston, several cars were submerged in water at Bellfort and the Southwest Freeway.
Cars were spotted submerged underwater on Bellfort and the Southwest Freeway.


ABC13 crews also spotted good Samaritans helping strangers who got stuck in high water. In the video, people in a white truck helped pull a stalled car out of high water on I-45 and W Mount Houston.
2 brothers helping people with stranded vehicles in high water



On Memorial Drive and Houston Avenue, rescue crews searched two submerged vehicles at an underpass. Officers were spotted climbing on the hood of one of the vehicles, and looking inside. Officers eventually gave the all-clear that no one was inside.

Manholes were also spotted bubbling and flooding in downtown Houston at Milam and Commerce. At one point, crews shut down part of the street due to high water.
Manholes were spotted bubbling in downtown Houston Saturday morning.

