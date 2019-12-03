Dress in layers! Chilly morning with warming temps

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are starting off Tuesday on a chilly note with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. We should quickly warm up this afternoon into the mid to upper 60s.A weak front is forecasted to move through late Tuesday into Wednesday morning but we aren't expecting any rain along this front. This front should just bring a reinforcing shot of cool air which will keep our high temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday.Cloud cover returns on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. This front could bring in some scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning, but overall rain chances will remain low.