Dreary Saturday with sunshine returning Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for cloudy skies and a few light rain showers Saturday. We are not expecting widespread rain but make sure you keep the umbrella in the car just in case you get caught in a shower. The slow moving storm system will move far enough to the east to allow for less rain by the late afternoon hours.

By Sunday, high pressure will move in, push away the clouds and rain, and warm our temps up to the lower 60s. We'll make it back to the upper 60s by Tuesday.

By the time Christmas rolls around, the wind will turn back in from the Gulf, bringing back milder air and clouds. Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside.

