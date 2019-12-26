Weather

Dense Fog Advisory for Thursday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up for those of you traveling or heading back to work Thursday morning. Widespread dense fog with visibility readings at or below 1/4 miles is likely to develop. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 A. M..

Another round of fog is possible Friday morning, then expect rain showers to pop up during the afternoon.

Changes come this weekend as our next cold front approaches the area. We should see scattered showers off and on during daylight hours Saturday. A line of strong thunderstorms is possible Saturday evening when the front blows through.

The Sunday through Tuesday time frame looks mostly dry, breezy, and much colder. Temps may even make it to the upper 30s Monday morning. Rain chances increase again by next Wednesday.

