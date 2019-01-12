Saturday was a great day to get outside. Temperatures rose into the 60s, but those warm temperatures won't last for long. Cooler air will be filtering into overnight changing our temperatures for Sunday.We will start off with lows near 40 degrees. Highs should climb up into the mid 50s. Sunday will be cool, but still be sunny.Monday and Tuesday should be partly sunny and cool. Warmer and wetter weather will make a comeback late next week, followed by a major front late week. This one could drop us down near freezing next Saturday and Sunday nights!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.