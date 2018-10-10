Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days

Dry, cool air will blow into #Houston and southeast Texas tonight. Temps away from the coast will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday morning, the coolest since April 30! #txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/tz4mU11q1Q — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 10, 2018

North winds are blowing drier and cooler air into southeast Texas tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be coolest we've felt since late April.We'll continue to enjoy a cool morning and mild afternoon Thursday and Friday.Then it gets sticky again ahead of a strong cold front arriving early Monday. This will be our first real fall front of the season. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain could linger behind the front, making for a wet and windy Monday. Temps will start in the 50s and only warm into the the upper 60s. This will be the coldest air we've felt since April 20th!