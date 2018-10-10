ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Cooling off in Houston tonight

Weather forecast by Tim Heller

Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
North winds are blowing drier and cooler air into southeast Texas tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be coolest we've felt since late April.


We'll continue to enjoy a cool morning and mild afternoon Thursday and Friday.

Then it gets sticky again ahead of a strong cold front arriving early Monday. This will be our first real fall front of the season. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain could linger behind the front, making for a wet and windy Monday. Temps will start in the 50s and only warm into the the upper 60s. This will be the coldest air we've felt since April 20th!

Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
'Monsterous' Hurricane Michael roars into Florida and Georgia
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
More Weather
Top Stories
'Monsterous' Hurricane Michael roars into Florida and Georgia
Hurricane Michael: 'Hurricane of the worst kind'
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Man dies after falling in flooded storm drain in Houston
#ChooseKindness campaign aims to stop bullying
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Little girl's slumber party goes viral after this swim strut to the pool
Show More
Daycare bus hits girl near Fort Bend Co. elementary school
Husband being questioned in stabbing death of HISD bus driver
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
SWEET MOMENT: 'Mess' by 3rd-graders leaves custodian in tears
Names of clergy accused of sexual abuse to be released
More News