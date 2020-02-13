Cool front brings beautiful weather Tuesday and Wednesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You won't have to wait long for the humidity to drop again. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that a cool front arriving Tuesday morning will push the muggy Gulf air back out to sea.The cool front should be just northwest of Houston by sunrise, which means it'll be a muggy start to the day with lows in around 70 from Houston down to the Upper Texas coastline. Those of you north and west of Houston will already notice the lower humidity with pleasant temps in the 60s. Travis says the front should pass through dry in most neighborhoods, but isolated showers cannot be ruled out, especially near the coast.Winds will turn out of the north at 10-20 mph, dropping the humidity Tuesday afternoon and keeping temps in the comfy 70s. Sunshine will break through the clouds, making fo ra beautiful day.It'll feel a little chilly Wednesday morning as lows dip into the lower and middle 50s. Wednesday afternoon will feel just as pleasant as Tuesday afternoon, but there will be more clouds in the sky.Travis says an active jet stream will take aim at Houston toward the end of the week, bringing a chance for thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. A weak front will also blow in late Friday, stalling nearby for the weekend. That could increase the chances for heavy rainfall Friday night and Saturday.We should dry out starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Travis says temperatures next week will soar back into the mid 80s and could possible get close to 90 again.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.