Sunshine and cool weather for the weekend

We have a nice first weekend of 2021 coming up. We're starting chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with clouds, but should clear out by the afternoon with more sunshine and highs in the 60s. The sunny skies will continue into Sunday.
How cool will temperatures be for the first weekend of 2021?
Saturday and Sunday will bring chilly morning temperatures with lows in the upper 30s. High temperatures Saturday will only warm up to the upper 50s, but Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
When is our next cold front?
Our next front is expected to move in Wednesday bringing back rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures.
