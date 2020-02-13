Sunshine and cool weather for the weekend

How cool will temperatures be for the first weekend of 2021?

When is our next cold front?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunshine returns and cool temperatures will be in place for the first few days of 2021.We have a nice first weekend of 2021 coming up. We're starting chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with clouds, but should clear out by the afternoon with more sunshine and highs in the 60s. The sunny skies will continue into Sunday.Saturday and Sunday will bring chilly morning temperatures with lows in the upper 30s. High temperatures Saturday will only warm up to the upper 50s, but Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s.Our next front is expected to move in Wednesday bringing back rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.