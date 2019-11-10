Houston weather: Cold Front rolls through Monday afternoon-evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front will reach Houston on Veterans Day. This is November's version of an arctic cold front. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. If that does occur, it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999.We should actually experience some pleasant weather Monday before the front rolls through with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The front should roll into our northwestern counties around 3pm, Houston around 6 pm, and the coast by 7-8 pm. This front will bring in cold air, breezy winds, and a chance for scattered showers. More rain is expected to move in overnight into Tuesday morning.Cold air will quickly filter in overnight Monday into Tuesday. This should allow our low temperatures to drop down into the upper 30s. The wind chill though, should be in the upper 20s! Temperatures should stay in the 40s for the day on Tuesday.We could also be looking at some close to freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning so it wouldn't be a bad idea to prepare. If you have any sensitive plants, you may want to move them indoors.Chilly temperatures should continue throughout much of the week before a slight warmup comes Friday into the weekend.