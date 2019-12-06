Weather

Cold front passing through means nice weekend ahead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dense fog is possible for your Friday morning drive. The atmosphere is moistening up ahead of a Pacific cool front arriving shortly after sunrise.

This front could bring in an isolated shower for your Friday morning drive, but overall rain chances will remain at 20% or less. More than anything, this front will chew away at the fog with a burst of dry air, leading to another amazing, sunny afternoon.

Great weather is expected behind this front for the weekend. Expect highs around 70 and lows around 50 both Saturday and Sunday.

The great weather comes to an abrupt end Monday. An unusually warm surge of air will blow in on a southwest wind, pushing temps to 80 degrees. This warm up will be short-lived. A stronger cold front arriving Tuesday will bring clouds, rain, and temps stuck in the 50s.

