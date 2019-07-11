Texas coastal communities may have less than 24 hour notice after storm forms in the Gulf

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lot of tourists flock to Galveston Island for the summer, and some of them might not know what to do if a strong storm or hurricane hits. County leaders are urging everyone to be prepared and have a plan in case one does."I hope when we leave Saturday morning we miss it all," says Carrie Martin. She and her husband, Buddy, are visiting for the first time from Kansas City.Melissa Whitley and her family are in town from Dallas. Her mom told her about the possible storm."She's like, 'Are you aware of this?' and I was like, 'No, but I am now,'" says Whitley.Down The Strand, Julie Wiley is visiting with her daughters from Seguin for a softball tournament with games that go through the weekend.Wiley says, "We hope it doesn't rain out our games. We hope that we're going to be okay and we get out of town in time if it does come."Lindsey Robinson, assistant manager of boutique and bar Lapalapa, says, "We basically see what's going to happen and if it's going to flood down here, we'll shut down."County leaders plan on activating the emergency operations center on Thursday, but it could change based on projections of the storm. Regardless, they're asking everyone along the coast to have a plan if the storm hits.