Cloudy morning, but see when sun returns to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patchy areas of dense fog has developed for the Friday morning commute. The rain chance dwindles down to 20% and the threat of dense fog will come to an end as our next cool front moves through later Friday morning.

The drier air behind this front will bust up the fog and bring back the sunshine. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.Chilly air returns early next work week with the arrival of another cold front on Tuesday.

