Good morning! It is cold for all, stormy for some as we kick off this holiday-shortened work week. Sun returns tomorrow, but more rain blows in before you sit down for your Thanksgiving meal.



After a cold, wet morning, the weather will improve this afternoon - barely. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the showers and thunderstorms passing through this morning will clear out later today, but the clouds will linger into the evening. Those clouds will keep local temps trapped in the upper 40s and low 50s.Tuesday will start colder, but sunshine will warm temps back into the 60s, making for a beautiful and festively cool afternoon.More rain is expected for holiday travel on Wednesday, but it may hold off until the evening hours. Travis says the day will start dry with sunshine, but clouds increase through the day as the next weather system approaches. Most of this rain should move out early Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s returning during the afternoon.If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Another fast-moving weather system could bring a few showers and storms.The next strong cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend, and Travis says this one could send low temperatures back near freezing next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.