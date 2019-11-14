Cloudy, cold and wet but here's when the sunshine is coming

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll want your umbrella, jacket, and patience as you travel about today. A passing disturbance and a cold front will give us light rain and drizzle all day.
With thick clouds overhead, our temperatures will be trapped in the 40s.
Once this weather system clears out this evening, temperatures will quickly drop into the mid 30s. Because of the wet ground, a heavy frost is possible Friday morning, especially north of Houston.
We'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons Friday and Saturday. Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week.
