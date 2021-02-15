Areas in the Greater Houston region remain under water boil advisory

RELATED: Texas winter storm 2021: What you need to know about boil water notices
The city of Houston lifted its boil water notice on Sunday afternoon.
Here's a list of cities in the Greater Houston area where officials have rescinded the boil notice as of Sunday, Feb. 21:
City of Houston
City of Galveston
Clear Lake
Baytown
Bellaire
Friendswood
Jersey Village
Katy
La Marque
La Porte
League City
Livingston
Missouri City
Pearland
Webster
Deer Park
Sugar Land
Texas City
On Sunday afternoon, officials with the city of Pasadena said the boil water notice is still in effect for that area, and they are waiting approval from TCEQ on when they can rescind the advisory.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has a running list of utilities that have rescinded boil notices.
Area utilities and many other major water supplies in the area remained under boil orders Sunday. You can see a list of entities that have active boil order notices here.
There's more information on public water supplies in the state on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website.
Water utilities across Texas issued the boil orders last week due to low water pressure. Some have even had to shut off entire supplies after pipes burst.
RELATED: Water service in Houston continues to improve, mayor still urges conservation after winter storm crisis
WATCH: What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?