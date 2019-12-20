Weather

Chilly, light showers possible this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for less sunshine and a few light rain showers Friday and Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the next weather system is coming in slower, so the timing of rain has been pushed back to late Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will start off in the low 40s Friday then only warm into the 50s due to the added clouds and light showers. An area of low pressure will spin up near the middle Texas coast, producing widespread showers Friday night into Saturday morning. These showers and clouds should clear out early Sunday, giving way to another sun-filled afternoon.

By the time Christmas rolls around, the wind will turn back in from the Gulf, bringing back milder air, clouds, and a small chance for showers. Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside.

