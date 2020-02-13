Weather

Beta's rain bands move through SE Texas, landfall expected tonight

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A persistent feeder band from Beta is producing heavy rain and flash flooding over parts of Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Galveston Counties.



Bayous and creeks are rising, and some are now out of their banks.



Tropical Storm Beta continues to move west-northwest towards the TX coastline with a landfall near Matagorda Bay expected this evening. Rainbands from Beta will continue to bring soaking showers to Southeast Texas off and on through the night. The Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Wednesday morning.



Our entire coast is under a Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning, and Flash Flood Watch. High tides overnight will peak about a foot to half a foot less than last night. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts will be possible near the coast, but they are unlikely inland. The Tropical Storm Warning extends inland all the way into Houston and Harris County. Most of Southeast Texas is also included in the Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning.

Brief tornadoes are still possible through Tuesday as Beta's center gets closer to land. Communities along the path of Beta southwest of Houston will have the greatest risk of flash-flooding tonight. Beta's center is expected to slowly track northeast Tuesday and Wednesday, putting its deepest moisture over Houston Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. That's when the greatest risk of flash-flooding will materialize over Houston and surrounding communities.

Temperatures will generally hold steady in the 70s where it rains, but where the sun comes out, temperatures could reach into the 80s.

All of this rain should clear out late Wednesday, with drying expected Thursday. With the drier air in place, morning lows will dip into the 60s with highs near 90 through the weekend. A stronger front arriving next week should knock highs back down into the 80s with lows in the low-to-mid 60s.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood warning in effect as Beta's center nears TX coast
Heavy waves lash seawall at Port O'Connor as Beta makes landfall
Matagorda County roads flood ahead of Beta's landfall
Whoa! Kemah Boardwalk pounded by storm surge
Houston-area school closings and delays
Harris Co. Judge urges people to 'not sleep' on Beta's threats
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Show More
60 farmers help neighbor who suffered heart attack
Dad and daughter make rough escape from Bolivar
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Feds accuse former HISD employee in kickback scheme
Crocodile scares group of tourists posing for photo
More TOP STORIES News