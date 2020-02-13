Beta's rain bands move through SE Texas, landfall expected tonight

Flash Flood Warning extended until 11:30PM and expanded all the way into southwest Houston and Katy. This feeder band is showing no signs of letting up yet. Do not drive into flooded roadways and park your vehicle on higher ground tonight. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/TSetgDXue5 — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 22, 2020

At 9:30PM Keegan's Bayou at Roark Rd and Clear Creek at I-45 are out of their banks. Bayous and creeks along the southern border of Harris County continue to rise as a training feeder band persists. #Beta https://t.co/kYz1z4xvRD pic.twitter.com/nT96iJLbNb — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 22, 2020

The FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been extended through Wednesday morning.



More at https://t.co/5s0JSoDZsV pic.twitter.com/KglK0Bjtjx — Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) September 21, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A persistent feeder band from Beta is producing heavy rain and flash flooding over parts of Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Galveston Counties.Bayous and creeks are rising, and some are now out of their banks.Tropical Storm Beta continues to move west-northwest towards the TX coastline with a landfall near Matagorda Bay expected this evening. Rainbands from Beta will continue to bring soaking showers to Southeast Texas off and on through the night. The Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Wednesday morning.Our entire coast is under a Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning, and Flash Flood Watch. High tides overnight will peak about a foot to half a foot less than last night. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts will be possible near the coast, but they are unlikely inland. The Tropical Storm Warning extends inland all the way into Houston and Harris County. Most of Southeast Texas is also included in the Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning.Brief tornadoes are still possible through Tuesday as Beta's center gets closer to land. Communities along the path of Beta southwest of Houston will have the greatest risk of flash-flooding tonight. Beta's center is expected to slowly track northeast Tuesday and Wednesday, putting its deepest moisture over Houston Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. That's when the greatest risk of flash-flooding will materialize over Houston and surrounding communities.Temperatures will generally hold steady in the 70s where it rains, but where the sun comes out, temperatures could reach into the 80s.All of this rain should clear out late Wednesday, with drying expected Thursday. With the drier air in place, morning lows will dip into the 60s with highs near 90 through the weekend. A stronger front arriving next week should knock highs back down into the 80s with lows in the low-to-mid 60s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.