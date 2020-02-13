Beta bounces slowly eastward

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rainbands from Beta will continue to bring showers to Southeast Texas into Wednesday morning, but the system is expected to move out of the area later today.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for counties along and east of I-45.Our entire coast is also under a Coastal Flood Warning. Tides are expected to be 1-3 feet above normal. This warning lasts through 7 am Thursday.Beta's center is expected to pick up speed Wednesday, pushing its deep moisture away from Houston by this afternoon.Temperatures will generally hold steady in the 70s, and we might even get a little sunshine by the end of the day.Drying is expected Thursday. With the drier air in place, morning lows will dip into the 60s with highs in the 80s through the weekend. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees by Monday, but a cool front arriving next Tuesday should knock highs back down into the 80s with lows in the low-to-mid 60s.