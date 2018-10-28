WEATHER

Austin lifts widespread boil water notice after 6 days

The City of Austin says the high level of debris, silt and mud from flooding requires extended filtration. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A boil water notice in Austin has been lifted Sunday after city officials warned residents of unsafe water for the past six days.

Officials said customers no longer need to boil water for drinking, cooking and making ice, and that testing showed tap water is meeting all regulatory standards deemed safe for human consumption.


The notice was sent on the heels of recent flooding that had filled the lakes that feed Austin's supply with silt, mud and debris.

At the time the notice was announced last Monday, officials said the water needed extended filtration and treatment before it is safe to consume. There was no indication of bacterial infiltration.


Austin Water's more than 1 million customers received the notice.

The boil-water notice prompted a rush on bottled water at grocery stores such as H-E-B, where shelves were emptied of supplies.

RELATED: Flooding concerns stretch into another day in central Texas
Governor declares disaster in 18 Texas counties



The boil water notice also meant the city's school districts are being affected. The University of Texas at Austin also advised students not to drink the water from any of the sinks or water fountains.

SEE MORE: Llano River bridge destroyed by rushing floodwater
A dangerous night of flooding is ahead for storm-battered communities in Central Texas.



For additional information on water post-notice, you can visit the city of Austin site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
