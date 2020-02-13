Weather

Areas of dense morning fog with some sun by Sunday afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Areas of dense fog Sunday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am. Temperatures will stay in a very pleasant range, warming from the 50s in the morning to the 70s in the afternoon. We should see partly sunny skies by the afternoon.

A significant warm up is expected Monday with highs expected to hit near 80, but don't plant those spring gardens just yet. Another strong cold front will blow in late Tuesday into Wednesday, and it's possible another frost could settle into parts of southeast Texas before the end of the week. This front should keep temperatures pretty chilly through the end of the work week. We will gradually warm up over the next weekend.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former teacher accused of touching student appears in court
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Americans to be evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
Rose globes laced with liquid meth seized by constables
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Show More
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Senior Showcase hosted by the Texans spotlights area athletes
1 dead after shooting in apparent argument at pawn shop
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
Army vet missing from League City may suffer from PTSD
More TOP STORIES News