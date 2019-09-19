Another round of heavy storms expected Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5550513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows a tornado on the ground in Chambers County.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5549085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers takes a look at what's next in the path of Imelda, which has already dropped heavy rain over the Houston area.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy thunderstorms are moving away from Houston tonight, but another round of heavy rain is likely to develop north of Houston Thursday morning.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the next band of heavy thunderstorms is expected to develop across Montgomery and Liberty Counties before sunrise, then blow toward Houston during the morning rush. These heavy storms could drop an additional 3-8" of rain with isolated spots picking up over 15". A flash flood watch continues until 7AM Thursday for counties along and east of I-45.Imelda's center of circulation is currently near Lufkin and will slowly meander north, reaching north Texas Thursday night into Friday. This will bring down rain chances for us as we head into Friday, then it's back to our typical weather this weekend.Please remain weather aware through Thursday as we monitor where the heaviest rains fall. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.