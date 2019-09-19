Another round of heavy storms expected Thursday

WATCH: Tornado touches down in Chambers County
Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the next band of heavy thunderstorms is expected to develop across Montgomery and Liberty Counties before sunrise, then blow toward Houston during the morning rush. These heavy storms could drop an additional 3-8" of rain with isolated spots picking up over 15". A flash flood watch continues until 7AM Thursday for counties along and east of I-45.
Imelda's center of circulation is currently near Lufkin and will slowly meander north, reaching north Texas Thursday night into Friday. This will bring down rain chances for us as we head into Friday, then it's back to our typical weather this weekend.
Please remain weather aware through Thursday as we monitor where the heaviest rains fall. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.
