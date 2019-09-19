Weather

Another round of heavy storms expected Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy thunderstorms are moving away from Houston tonight, but another round of heavy rain is likely to develop north of Houston Thursday morning.

WATCH: Tornado touches down in Chambers County
New video shows a tornado on the ground in Chambers County.



Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the next band of heavy thunderstorms is expected to develop across Montgomery and Liberty Counties before sunrise, then blow toward Houston during the morning rush. These heavy storms could drop an additional 3-8" of rain with isolated spots picking up over 15". A flash flood watch continues until 7AM Thursday for counties along and east of I-45.

Imelda's center of circulation is currently near Lufkin and will slowly meander north, reaching north Texas Thursday night into Friday. This will bring down rain chances for us as we head into Friday, then it's back to our typical weather this weekend.

ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers takes a look at what's ahead with Imelda
SCHOOLS CLOSED: See full list of school closures and delays

Please remain weather aware through Thursday as we monitor where the heaviest rains fall. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
