ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Warmer Friday, before another front Saturday

Meterologist Collin Myers has your Thursday weather update

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tonight, we'll drop into the mid-upper 60's so take a light jacket if headed out, or to the Juice Box. Isolated rain is more possible on Friday, along with slightly warmer temps and humidity.

It'll be even warmer on Friday as the tropical moisture pushes further inland, increasing rain chances through Saturday. Once the rain stops Saturday, a cool front will move through and finally give us a beautiful day on Sunday with partial clearing to the cloudy sky.

Collin says high temperatures will remain below normal over the next 10 days with another stormy weather system on the way centered around Wednesday of next week. This one will include moisture from a developing tropical weather system in the Pacific, increasing the threat for severe weather and flooding rains across Texas.

