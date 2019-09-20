VIDEO: Man carries baby up ladder, out of high water to safety

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 viewer says a local hero used a large ladder to save people stranded near I-45 and Main, close to the Whataburger.
Video above shows a large ladder hanging off the overpass to the road below.
Several people were rescued, including a man who was filmed carrying a baby up the ladder to safety.
