A few showers this weekend, more downpours end of next week

We should dry out even more heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as slightly drier air moves in.
We'll be watching a new tropical disturbance entering the Gulf next weekend. Early indications are that it will either track toward Texas or Louisiana, possibly bringing more scattered rain to Houston.
SCHOOLS CLOSED: See full list of school closures and delays
METRO local bus service and Park & Ride routes have resumed operations. The I-45 North Freeway HOV/HOT lane will remain closed Friday due to damage and debris still blocking the lane.
WATCH: Less rain, more sun expected this weekend
However, customers should expect detours on some routes and longer travel times.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today. As the remnants of Imelda move northeast and weaken, the rainfall will be less intense compared to the past couple of days.
The stronger storms could still produce rainfall rates between 1-2 inches per hour but the activity will lack the organization of the past couple of days.
Please remain weather aware. Don't drive through flooded areas. Turn around don't drown.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.