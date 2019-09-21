A few showers this weekend, more downpours end of next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5555244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elita says tempertures will go back to the 90s after days of storms in the Houstona area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today we saw a lot of sunshine with a few scattered showers. Sunday will look very similar...Keeping an umbrella in your car just in case would be a good plan! Monday we could see a few isolated showers but chances will be slim.We should dry out even more heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as slightly drier air moves in.We'll be watching a new tropical disturbance entering the Gulf next weekend. Early indications are that it will either track toward Texas or Louisiana, possibly bringing more scattered rain to Houston.METRO local bus service and Park & Ride routes have resumed operations. The I-45 North Freeway HOV/HOT lane will remain closed Friday due to damage and debris still blocking the lane.However, customers should expect detours on some routes and longer travel times.Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today. As the remnants of Imelda move northeast and weaken, the rainfall will be less intense compared to the past couple of days.The stronger storms could still produce rainfall rates between 1-2 inches per hour but the activity will lack the organization of the past couple of days.Please remain weather aware. Don't drive through flooded areas. Turn around don't drown.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.