A few showers this weekend, more downpours end of next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today we saw a lot of sunshine with a few scattered showers. Sunday will look very similar...Keeping an umbrella in your car just in case would be a good plan! Monday we could see a few isolated showers but chances will be slim.

We should dry out even more heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as slightly drier air moves in.

We'll be watching a new tropical disturbance entering the Gulf next weekend. Early indications are that it will either track toward Texas or Louisiana, possibly bringing more scattered rain to Houston.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today. As the remnants of Imelda move northeast and weaken, the rainfall will be less intense compared to the past couple of days.
The stronger storms could still produce rainfall rates between 1-2 inches per hour but the activity will lack the organization of the past couple of days.

Please remain weather aware. Don't drive through flooded areas. Turn around don't drown.
