A chance of rain for your New Year's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cool and cloudy night is in store for the area tonight.

Working on that New Year's Eve outfit? Elita Loresca says this is what you should expect tonight.



The next big weather system to impact Houston will arrive on New Year's Day. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Widespread rain showers are likely both Wednesday night and Thursday, but it now looks like the deepest moisture might remain just offshore, keeping rainfall totals closer to or less than 1" in most neighborhoods. This will be a steady rain that could last several hours overnight Wednesday into Thursday. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out but most of the rain should just be showers.

Our first weekend of 2020 will be filled with sunshine, then we'll be monitoring a stronger cold front coming down from Canada for the second week of January.

