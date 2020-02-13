one minute weather

4AM UPDATE: Laura projected to make landfall as major hurricane

Laura will make landfall in southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana Wednesday night
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Laura is zeroing in on a Texas or Louisiana landfall Wednesday night, likely as a hurricane. Watches and warnings have been issued that now cover parts of southeast Texas.

A Hurricane Watch stretches along the coast from Port Bolivar, TX to west of Morgan City, LA (including Galveston Bay, Bolivar peninsula, Chambers county, and Southern Liberty county).

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from San Luis Pass, TX to Ocean Springs, MS (including Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, coastal Harris Co., coastal Galveston Co., Coastal Brazoria Co., Brazoria Islands, and Chambers County).



Inland, we also have a tropical storm watch for Harris, Galveston, Montgomery, Walker, Trinity, Polk, San Jacinto, and northern Liberty Counties.

These watches all mean those conditions are possible by Wednesday afternoon.



Tropical Storm Laura's projected path brings the system somewhere in between the upper TX coast and southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds, just 1 mph shy of category 3 status. Southeast Texas is included on the far left side of the track. The center of the cone is pointing towards the western Louisiana coast. There is an equal chance it will track along the left side, middle, or right side of the cone.



Tropical Storm Laura


At 1 am Tuesday, Tropical Storm Laura was located in the Gulf of Mexico about 50 miles northeast of the western tip of Cuba. Laura's maximum sustained winds are still 65 mph. The storm is moving quickly west-northwest at 20 mph. The minimum central pressure is dropping and now down to 995 MB. A drop in pressure is the sign of a strengthening storm.

The exact landfall point and intensity of Laura remain uncertain as the storm interacts with Cuba overnight. We will feel more confident in the forecast by the 10 a.m. Tuesday forecast update from the National Hurricane Center. Laura is expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane along the Gulf Coast as early as Wednesday night. Tropical-storm force winds are possible as early as Wednesday afternoon, so you will want to complete your preparations by Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Marco


Marco reached category 1 hurricane status Sunday morning but it weakened to a tropical storm by Sunday night. Marco made landfall in southeastern Louisiana at the mouth of the Mississippi River at 6 p.m. Monday. Marco's remnant moisture could bring us a few showers Tuesday afternoon, but no significant rains are expected.



We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!

Here are some resources that may help you and your family get ready for this hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Look for the friendly cardboard cutout of ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog near the store entrance.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit
Hurricane Season: Before, During and After
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
